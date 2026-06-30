Rupee falls 7 paise to 94.58 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the losses for the rupee were partly cushioned by relatively stable crude oil prices globally.

However, concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Gulf and continued uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee touched 94.58 against the US dollar, registering a loss of 7 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee pared initial gains and settled lower by 6 paise at 94.51 against the dollar.