Rupee falls 7 paise to 90.96 against the US dollar in early trade

A poor start to the domestic equity markets further pressured the local unit, but FII inflows provided support, preventing a sharp fall, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.91 against the US dollar and slipped further to 90.96, down 7 paise from its previous close.

The rupee gained 5 paise to settle at 90.89 against the US dollar on Monday.

"The Reserve Bank might be intervening to keep the rupee away from 91.00 levels, but the buying will itself allow it to go beyond 91.00 levels," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.