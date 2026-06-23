Rupee falls 6 paise to 94.69 against US dollar in early trade

FII outflows and a weaker start to the morning trade at the domestic equity markets put further pressure on the rupee while a decline in crude oil prices cushioned against a steeper decline, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.73 against the US dollar before rising to 94.69, down 6 paise from its previous close.

The rupee depreciated 30 paise to close at 94.63 against the US dollar on Monday.