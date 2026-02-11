Rupee falls 6 paise to 90.62 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.56 against the US dollar, then lost some ground to touch 90.62, registering a loss of 6 paise over its previous close.

In the initial trade, the rupee also touched 90.46 against the American currency.

On Tuesday, the rupee pared initial losses and settled on a positive note, higher by 10 paise at 90.56 against the US dollar.