Rupee falls 56 paise to close at 95.74 against US dollar

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair erased the previous trading session’s gains on risk aversion in global markets.

Further, a sharp jump in crude oil prices and a rise in the US dollar index dented investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.35, then touched an intraday high of 95.15 and finally ended the session at 95.74 (provisional), registering a loss of 56 paise from its previous close.