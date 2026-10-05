Rupee falls 5 paise to close at 96.30 against US dollar

Forex traders said a boost in risk-on sentiment supported the rupee, though traders are now turning their attention towards foreign capital flows and the Reserve Bank of India's upcoming monetary policy decision for further cues.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.20, then lost ground to touch an intraday low of 96.31 against the American currency. At the end of Monday's trading session, the domestic unit was quoted at 96.30 (provisional) against the greenback, lower by 5 paise over its previous close.