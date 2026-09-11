Rupee falls 5 paise to close at 95.57 against US dollar

Forex traders said risk aversion in global markets and elevated crude oil prices are weighing on the rupee, which closed lower for the fifth consecutive session on Friday.

The rupee opened on a negative note but pared some losses on suspected RBI intervention, a slight recovery in domestic stock markets from the day's lows and profit booking in crude oil prices at higher levels, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.70 against the US dollar and fell further to a low of 95.79. However, the local unit later pared losses to hit the day's high of 95.51 before closing down by 5 paise at 95.57 (provisional) against the American currency.

"The Indian rupee extended its downward spiral... logging its steepest weekly loss since May 15 amid surging crude oil prices and climbing bond yields," said Dilip Parmar – Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Persistent geopolitical tensions and sluggish monsoon rainfall continued to weigh heavily on domestic sentiment, dampening the positive momentum generated by the Reserve Bank of India and government support measures, Parmar said.

In the near term, spot USDINR faces resistance at 95.80, with strong support positioned around 95.15, paving the way for a phase of consolidation following the recent sharp upward surge, he added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.13, higher by 0.09 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 3.28 per cent at USD 104.10 per barrel in futures trade.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on risk-off sentiments in global markets and inflation concerns over elevated crude oil prices. However, any intervention by the RBI may support the rupee at lower levels," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Choudhary further noted that traders may take cues from US CPI inflation and consumer sentiment data from the US. USD/INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 95.45 to 95.90.