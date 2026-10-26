Rupee falls 5 paise to 94.98 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the rupee opened on a negative note on risk aversion in global markets amid escalation of tensions in the Middle East. However, softness in the US Dollar and US treasury yields cushioned the downside.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.92, then lost ground to touch 94.98, lower by 5 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee depreciated for the second consecutive day and fell 12 paise to close at 94.93 against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee opened slightly lower on elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. However, softness in the US Dollar and US treasury yields cushioned the downside," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on risk aversion in global markets amid escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Elevated crude oil prices and selling pressure by FIIs may also pressurise the rupee. However, weak US Dollar and any fresh intervention by the RBI may support the rupee at lower levels," Choudhary said.