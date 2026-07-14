Rupee falls 48 paise to 96.16 against US dollar in early trade

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 101.17, down 0.06 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 2.02 per cent at USD 84.98 per barrel in futures trade amid concerns over disruptions to supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

India being a major oil importer, higher crude prices remain negative for the rupee," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Bhansali further said higher oil import costs have raised concerns about India’s currency account and trade balance, weighing further on the currency.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex declined 0.42 per cent to 77,294.12 while the Nifty was down 0.64 per cent at 24,144.60.

Foreign Institutional Investors on Monday offloaded equities worth Rs 3,062.27 crore in the domestic equity market, according to exchange data.