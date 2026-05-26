Rupee falls 47 paise to close at 95.73 against US dollar

On Monday, the rupee gained 34 paise to close at 95.26 against the US dollar with the RBI selling dollars and keeping the rupee well bid at all upper levels.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on uncertainty between the US and Iran and concerns over military action in the Middle East.

"However, softening of crude oil prices from higher levels may support the rupee at lower levels. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 95.20 to 95.85," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan.