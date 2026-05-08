Rupee falls 45 paise to 94.67 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said investor sentiments were affected after Iran accused the US of violating the ceasefire as the US carried out retaliatory strikes with new attacks, which took place in the Strait of Hormuz and civilian areas, while President Donald Trump said the ceasefire was still in effect. Brent oil prices, which had fallen to USD 98 per barrel amid the US-Iran peace deal, edged higher to USD 101 per barrel as investors weighed the prospects for a Middle East peace deal.