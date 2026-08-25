Rupee falls 4 paise to 95.74 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the RBI's continued intervention through state-run banks helped prevent a sharper decline, keeping USD/INR in a narrow range despite weakness in

Asian equities and renewed geopolitical uncertainty around Iran.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.74, registering a fall of 4 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled with a marginal gain of 1 paisa at 95.70 against the US dollar.