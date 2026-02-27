Rupee falls 4 paise to 90.95 against US dollar in early trade

However, a weaker greenback and a dip in global crude oil prices prevented sharper decline in the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.91 against the US dollar before slipping to 90.95, down 4 paise from its previous close.

The rupee settled on a flat note at 90.91 against the US dollar on Thursday.

"Despite FPIs selling dollars there was good dollar buying yesterday (Thursday) which took the rupee from 90.80 to 90.91. Unlike most Asian currencies the rupee has not been able to make the best of falls in the dollar index while gains see the rupee falling," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.