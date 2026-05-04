Rupee falls 39 paise to close at all-time low of 95.23 against US dollar

Forex traders said Brent oil, hovering near USD 110 per barrel, is maintaining pressure on oil-importing economies like India. Moreover, factors such as unabated foreign capital outflows amid rising geopolitical uncertainties dented investor sentiments further.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.95 against the US dollar, then lost ground and finally settled for the day at 95.23 (provisional), registering a fall of 39 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 94.84 against the American currency.

Stock exchanges and currency markets were closed on Friday on account of Maharashtra Day.