Rupee falls 39 paise to 95.77 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said with Brent oil prices rising over USD 79 to the barrel the Indian rupee is expected to open weaker at 95.53 levels after Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz as closed.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.72, then touched 95.77 against the US dollar, registering a loss of 39 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee rose 9 paise to settle at 95.38 against the US dollar.