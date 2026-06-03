Rupee falls 31 paise to close at 95.67 against US dollar

Forex traders said strong dollar demand, surging crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions, and relentless foreign capital outflows dented investor sentiment further.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.43 against the US dollar, then touched an intraday low of 95.80 and finally ended the session at 95.67 (provisional), down 31 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated 17 paise to close at 95.36 against the US dollar.