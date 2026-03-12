Rupee falls 31 paise to 92.32 against US dollar in early trade

A weak start to the session at the domestic equity markets further weighed on the local unit, according to traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 92.25 against the US dollar and slipped further to 92.32, down 31 paise from its previous close.

The local unit declined 16 paise to settle at 92.01 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

"Escalations of attacks around the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on neighbouring countries pushed oil prices higher and the risk-off sentiment was supporting the dollar as a safe haven asset with prices of gold, along with silver, also falling," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.