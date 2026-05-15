Rupee falls 30 paise to 95.94 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said USDINR is under pressure and hovering very close to the 96 mark as dollar buying continues amid upside in oil prices.

Moreover, the Summit between US President Trump and Chinese President Xi did not yield any fruitful results, particularly on the US-Iran front, denting investor sentiments further.

The USD/INR pair, which had slumped to 95.96 against the American currency on Thursday, recovered sharply after reports surfaced that India is considering a major cut in taxes paid by foreign investors on Indian bonds.

On Friday, the government hiked the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per liter in the latest move to curb the demand of these fuels.