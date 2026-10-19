Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 94.92 against US dollar

The rupee snapped its six-session winning streak and settled in the negative territory amid continued pressure from foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows and elevated crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.90 against the American currency. In intraday trade, it touched a high of 94.75 and a low of 94.97 against the American unit.

The rupee settled at 94.92 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a loss of 3 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee stayed on an upward momentum for the sixth straight session and settled 10 paise higher at 94.89 against the US dollar, backed by the Reserve Bank of India's measures to curb spot dollar demand.

During the week ended October 16, the Indian rupee appreciated approximately 2 per cent, supported by RBI's measures to manage dollar demand.

"RBI measures may help stabilise short-term currency movements, but a sustainable recovery will depend on lower oil prices, improved foreign capital flows and easing external pressures," said Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn.

Garg further noted that though the rupee's recovery is encouraging, its sustainability depends on whether global and domestic fundamentals improve alongside RBI support.