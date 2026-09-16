Rupee falls 3 paise to 95.91 against US dollar in early trade

Positive domestic equity markets, however, supported the local currency, even as crude oil prices remained elevated amid heightened tension in West Asia, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.89 against the US dollar and fell further to 95.91, trading 3 paise lower from its previous close.

The rupee settled 34 paise lower at 95.88 against the American currency on Tuesday, after weakening by 113 paise or more than 1 per cent in the preceding five sessions since the closing level of 94.43 recorded on September 4.