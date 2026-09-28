Rupee falls 28 paise to close at 96.03 against US dollar

Forex traders said global risk sentiments deteriorated as the stalemate between the US and Iran continued; falling risk assets and a surge in crude oil prices may continue to pressurise the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a negative note at 95.89 against the American currency. During the day, the local unit slipped further to close at 96.03 (provisional), a 28 paise fall from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee appreciated 24 paise to close at 95.75 against the US dollar.

"The Indian rupee declined by nearly 20 paise on risk-off sentiments in global markets after the US rejected a deal proposal by Iran, diminishing hopes of reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude oil breached the USD 108 per barrel mark while global equities tanked. US dollar and US Treasury yields also strengthened," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Choudhary further added that the rupee is expected to trade with a negative bias as global risk sentiments deteriorated with the continued stalemate between the US and Iran.