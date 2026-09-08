Rupee falls 28 paise to close at 94.84 against US dollar

Forex traders said the Indian rupee declined on a surge in crude oil prices amid fresh attacks on Aramco's facilities by Yemen's Houthis.

Moreover, rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a weak trend in domestic equities further pressured the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.49 against the US dollar. The local unit touched an intraday high of 94.49 and a low of 94.89. The rupee finally settled at 94.84 (provisional), down 28 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee fell 13 paise to close at 94.56 against the American currency.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on escalation of tensions in the Middle East and worries over rising crude oil prices. Risk aversion in global markets may also pressurise the rupee.