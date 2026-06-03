Rupee falls 28 paise to 95.64 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the US Trade Representative's action, amid fresh hostilities and stalled talks between the US and Iran, weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.43 against the US dollar, then touched 95.64 in early trade, down 28 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated 17 paise to close at 95.36 against the US dollar.

The US Trade Representative has proposed imposing 12.5 per cent additional duties on 54 countries, including India, for failing to prohibit the import of goods produced with forced labour.