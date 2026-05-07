Rupee falls 28 paise to 94.77 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said Brent oil prices, which had fallen to USD 98 on the US-Iran peace deal, edged slightly higher to USD 101 per barrel after investors weighed the prospects for a Middle East peace deal.

Moreover, factors such as unabated foreign capital outflows amid rising geopolitical uncertainties further dented investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.77 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 28 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated 69 paise to close at 94.49 against the US dollar.

"Markets are currently focused on the critical 48-hour window during which the US expects Tehran’s formal response through Pakistani mediators," said CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened Iran with more bombing if it doesn't reopen the Strait of Hormuz, amid a report that the warring sides were nearing an agreement to end the war.