Rupee falls 27 paise to 95.79 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said while record foreign exchange reserves, active Reserve Bank intervention, and robust domestic growth provide crucial support, rising global yields and crude trading above USD 108 continue to weigh heavily on the country's import bill.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.70 against the US dollar, then lost ground to touch 95.79, registering a loss of 27 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated 44 paise to close at 95.52 against the US dollar.