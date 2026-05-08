Rupee falls 25 paise to close at 94.47 against US dollar

Forex traders said investor sentiments were affected after Iran accused the US of violating the ceasefire as the US carried out fresh attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and civilian areas, while President Donald Trump said the ceasefire was still in effect.

Brent oil prices, which had fallen to USD 98 per barrel amid the US-Iran peace deal, edged higher to around USD 100 per barrel as investors weighed the prospects for a Middle East peace deal.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.58 against the US dollar, then lost momentum and touched 94.68 against the American currency, registering a fall of 46 paise over its previous close.