Rupee falls 24 paise to 94.39 against US dollar in early trade

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 94.15 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 98.49.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 0.99 per cent at USD 109.30 per barrel in futures trade.

The Indian rupee seems to be standing at a crossroads, not weak enough to fall, not strong enough to rise, said CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to USD 94.39 per barrel, while trimming India’s 2026 growth forecast to 5.9 per cent.

"When growth expectations soften at the same time, it reduces the cushion the currency usually enjoys," Pabari added.