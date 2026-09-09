Rupee falls 21 paise to 94.95 against US dollar in early trade

The local currency is expected to trade with a negative bias on rising crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions, he said.

"Weak global markets may further pressurise the rupee. However, a weak dollar may support the rupee at lower levels. Investors now focus on inflation data from the US and India. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 94.70 to Rs 95.15," he added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 98.76, lower by 0.03 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 1.41 per cent at USD 99.30 per barrel in futures trade, amid escalating US-Iran tensions and fears of disruption to oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

On the domestic equities market front, Sensex tanked 500.25 points to 75,060.61 in early trade while Nifty declined 129.40 points to 23,506.10.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 123.19 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data.