Rupee falls 21 paise to 91.29 against US dollar in early trade

Negative equity market sentiment and massive withdrawal of foreign funds also weighed on the Indian currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.23 and declined further to 91.29 against the greenback in initial deals, trading 21 paise down from its previous closing level.

On Friday, the rupee lost 17 paise to settle at 91.08 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.22 per cent higher at 97.78.