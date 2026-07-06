Rupee falls 20 paise to close at 95.38 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.25 against the American currency and traded in a range of 95.22-95.48 during the session.

The rupee finally closed at 95.38 (provisional), down 20 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee appreciated 17 paise to close at 95.18 against the US dollar.

"Indian rupee declined as the US Dollar firmed up, as markets continue to price in one rate hike this year. However, positive domestic markets and weakness in crude oil prices supported the rupee," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan.