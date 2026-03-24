Rupee falls 20 paise to 93.73 against US dollar in early trade

Heavy FII outflows further weighed on the local unit while a strong start in trading at the domestic equity markets cushioned against sharper losses, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 93.66 against the greenback before slipping to 93.73, down 20 paise from its previous close.

"The rupee which fell to its lowest yesterday at 93.98 (some trade did happen above 94.00 levels also) recovered after Trump said he is postponing his strike on power plants of Iran by five days after talks with Iran, which Iran denied but still market believed in him and rallied," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.