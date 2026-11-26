India rejected the allegation and said the country is committed to working closely with the United States for an early conclusion of a bilateral trade agreement.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.50 and gained up to 92.39 before falling again to 92.40 against the greenback, trading 20 paise lower from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee jumped 65 paise to settle at 92.20, the highest level this fiscal year so far. The level was compared to the closing level of 92.28 against the greenback recorded on March 16 this year.

In the past seven weeks, the Indian currency has recovered nearly 5 per cent compared to its lowest-ever closing mark of 96.88 versus the US dollar seen on October 8.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.79, higher by 0.17 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.77 per cent higher at USD 95.34 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, Sensex rose 138.54 points or 0.17 per cent to 84,076.82, while the Nifty was down 26.05 points or 0.10 per cent to 25,793.20.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,479.08 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data.