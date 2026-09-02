Rupee falls 2 paise to close at 94.97 against US dollar

Forex traders said the RBI is keeping a tab on the rupee's fall as Brent crude prices have risen to USD 95 per barrel and the dollar index is hovering around 99.80 on a bout of risk aversion on renewed US-Iran tensions.

Moreover, market participants have raised the probability of a hike in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve in September, pushing US Treasury yields higher and triggering a broad dollar rally.

Investor sentiment also impacted after the 10-year US Treasury yields rose above 4.8 per cent - the highest since January 2025 - following softer-than-anticipated US economic data.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.97 and touched an intraday high of 94.83 and a low of 94.99 during the session.

At the end of Wednesday's trading session, the rupee was quoted at 94.97 (provisional), lower by 2 paise from its previous close.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias amid renewed geopolitical tensions as the US attacked Iran, leading to a further surge in crude oil prices. Hawkish comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh may further pressurise the rupee.

"However, any de-escalation of tensions may support the rupee at lower levels. Traders may take cues from ADP non-farm payrolls and factory orders data from the US. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 94.70 to 95.25," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.82, higher by 0.14 per cent.