Rupee falls 2 paise to 94.97 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the RBI is keeping a tab on the rupee's fall as Brent crude prices have risen to USD 95 per barrel and dollar index is hovering around 99.70 on a bout of risk aversion on renewed US-Iran tensions.

Moreover, market participants have raised the probability of a September Fed rate hike, pushing US Treasury yields higher and triggering a broad dollar rally.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.97 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 2 paise from its previous close. On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 94.95 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.75, higher by 0.08 per cent.