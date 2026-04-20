Rupee falls 19 paise to settle at 93.10 against US dollar

Forex traders said the local currency remained under pressure due to a fresh standoff between the US and Iran that led to a closure of the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global supply.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.73 and touched an intra-day high of 92.70 against the greenback. It also hit the day's low of 93.24 during the session before settling at 93.10 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 19 paise from the previous closing level.

The rupee strengthened 28 paise to settle at 92.91 against the US dollar on Friday, a day after gaining 19 paise in the preceding session on Thursday.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said the rupee fell on a strong dollar and a surge in crude oil prices as global risk sentiments deteriorated after Iran said it closed the Strait of Hormuz again.