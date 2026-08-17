Rupee falls 19 paise to close at 95.61 against US dollar

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair is likely to trade with a slight negative bias, pressured by the delay in the deal between the US and Iran, rising crude oil prices and broader dollar support.

Moreover, investors' sentiment turned cautious after the Reserve Bank of India on August 14 said that its swap facility for FCNR (B) deposits will be available only for deposits mobilised till August 31.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.50 against the greenback and traded in a range of 95.49-95.62 during the session. It eventually settled at 95.61 (provisional), lower by 19 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee appreciated 3 paise to close at 95.42 against the US dollar.

Earlier, the cut-off date for Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR (B) deposits was September 30.

Under the FCNR (B) scheme, banks offer attractive interest rates to mobilise foreign currency deposits.

The Reserve Bank on Friday said its concessional swap facility, introduced to encourage foreign currency inflows, has attracted USD 56.84 billion till August 13.