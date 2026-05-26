Rupee falls 17 paise to 95.43 against US dollar in early trade

On Monday, the rupee gained 34 paise to close at 95.26 against the US dollar with the RBI selling dollars and keeping the rupee well bid at all upper levels.Meanwhile, Brent oil prices rose after they touched USD 93 per barrel with reports of fresh attacks against Iran offsetting hopes of a deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz.US President Donald Trump on Monday said negotiations with Iran to end the war were progressing "nicely", but officials pointed out that a final decision may take some time due to the complex communication networks Tehran deploys to consult with its supreme leader.