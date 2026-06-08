Rupee falls 17 paise to 95.35 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said elevated Brent crude prices dented investor sentiments. Crude oil prices surged after Iran launched multiple rounds of missiles toward Israel, raising concerns about the stability of the region and the durability of ceasefire efforts.

Investors are also monitoring developments in West Asia and awaiting key economic data from the US, which could set the path for fresh clues from the US Federal Reserve on interest rate path, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.35 against the US dollar, down 17 paise from its previous close.