Rupee falls 16 paise to 96.13 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the rupee is under pressure largely due to the combination of firm oil and rising US nominal and real yields, which together are drawing portfolio flows out of emerging markets, including India.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.03, then fell to 96.13 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 16 paise from its previous close. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 95.97 against the American currency.

"We could see 96.50 in the coming days, and a clear break above 96.50 would open the door towards 98. Major support is now at 95.50.