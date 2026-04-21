Rupee falls 16 paise to 93.32 against US dollar in early trade

Positive domestic equity markets and inflows of foreign funds supported the local currency even as uncertainties surrounding the West Asia peace agreement kept investors worried, forex traders said.

The Reserve Bank on Monday partially withdrew directives taken on April 1 to curb excessive speculation in the rupee. The banking regulator had capped the net open positions in non-deliverable forward markets at USD 100 million, mandating banks to comply by April 10.

Under revised directives, authorised dealers or banks can resume offering non-deliverable derivative contracts involving INR to resident or non-resident users, but must comply with certain restrictions on related-party transactions.