Rupee falls 15 paise to 94.48 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the rupee witnessed volatility as steady debt and deposit inflows pulled the domestic currency in one way, while a nervous Middle East and a firm dollar pulled it the other way.

At the interbank foreign exchange market the rupee opened at 94.42, registering a decline of 9 paise from its previous close.

In initial trade it also touched 94.24 against the American currency.

On Friday, the rupee pared most of its initial gains and settled higher by 7 paise at 94.33 against the US dollar.