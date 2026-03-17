Rupee falls 14 paise to 92.42 against US dollar in early trade

Subdued domestic equity markets and elevated American currency also weighed on the local unit even as investors moved cautiously, awaiting the interest rate decision of the US Federal Reserve, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.35 and fell further to trade at 92.42 against the US dollar, registering a 14-paise decline from its previous closing level.

The local unit ended Monday's session with a marginal gain of 2 paise at 92.28 against the dollar.