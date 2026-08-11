Rupee falls 13 paise to settle at 95.43 against US dollar

"The rupee declined on a surge in crude oil prices and rising US Treasury yields. Uncertainty over the deal between the US and Iran also weighed on the rupee," Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias. However, any intervention by the RBI may support the rupee at lower levels. Traders may remain cautious ahead of US inflation data this week," he said, adding that the USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in the range of Rs 95.15-95.80.

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirmed India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook, saying the domestic economy remains strong despite headwinds from the energy shock arising from the West Asia crisis.