Rupee falls 13 paise to close at 96.88 against US dollar

At the end of the trading session on Thursday, the rupee closed at 96.88 (provisional), down 13 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 96.75 against the American currency.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on risk aversion in global markets amid escalation of geopolitical tensions. A strong dollar and surge in crude oil prices may also pressurise the rupee.

"However, declining odds of a rate hike by the US Fed in October and any intervention by the RBI may support the rupee at lower levels. Traders may also take cues from weekly unemployment claims data out of the US," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Forex traders said investors will wait for the RBI to take action against speculation on the USD/INR pair, with the Governor Sanjay Malhotra assuring to help in finding rupee to its true value, which is undervalued presently.