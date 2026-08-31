Rupee falls 13 paise to 95.56 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said market participants have raised the probability of a September Fed rate hike, pushing US Treasury yields higher and triggering a broad dollar rally, denting investor sentiments further.

At the interbank foreign exchange market the rupee opened at 95.56, registering a fall of 13 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee rose marginally by 2 paise to settle at 95.43 against the US dollar.

The rupee opened lower as the dollar index was at 99.62 level, while most other assets fell from their levels on Friday, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

The rupee is expected to be in the range of 95.25 to 95.75 with exporters to sell near 95.60 levels and importers to buy all dips that they get with no directional movement being seen in the currencies, Bhansali added.