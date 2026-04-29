Rupee falls 13 paise to 94.81 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said elevated crude oil prices and month-end dollar demand amid a broader shift toward safe-haven assets dented investor sentiment.

The focus has now shifted to the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy decision. While rates are expected to remain unchanged, the tone will carry more weight than the action, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.79 against the US dollar, then lost some ground and touched 94.81 against the US dollar in initial trade, registering a fall of 13 paise over its previous close.