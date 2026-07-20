Rupee falls 12 paise to 96.42 against US dollar in early trade

Foreign capital outflows from domestic equity markets also weighed on the Indian currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened lower at 96.53 against the previous close of 96.30 to dollar. The local unit pared some losses to trade at 96.42 later, down 12 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee gained 12 paise to settle at 96.30 against the US dollar, supported by positive domestic market sentiment and a decline in US Treasury yields.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading marginally down by 0.05 per cent at 100.54.