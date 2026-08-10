Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 95.28 against US dollar on firm crude oil prices

Lack of any breakthrough in talks in West Asia put further pressure on the local unit, while FII inflows provided some support, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.18 and traded in a narrow range of 95.18-95.31 during the day. The local unit settled at 95.28 (provisional), down 11 paise from its previous close of 95.17 on Friday.

"Rupee marginally dipped from last Friday's closing of 95.17. The slight weakness was due to the rise in Brent crude above USD 84 and the consequent expected impact on trade deficit. However, the FPI inflows, which have turned positive in July and are increasing in August, too, though in small quantities, are providing support to the rupee," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.