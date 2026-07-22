Rupee falls 11 paise to 96.36 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said concerns over the security of oil shipments through the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz continue to support crude oil prices.

Moreover, Houthi threats against shipping and ongoing US-Iran hostilities have kept a geopolitical risk premium in the market, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market the rupee opened at 96.36, registering a fall of 11 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 96.25 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 101.15 down 0.01 per cent, as the latest escalation in the US-Iran conflict has increased demand for the US dollar as a safe-haven currency.