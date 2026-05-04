Rupee falls 11 paise to 94.95 against US dollar in early trade

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 98.19, up 0.03 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 0.34 per cent at USD 108.54 per barrel in futures trade.

Meanwhile, market participants are awaiting the election results in five states and one Union Territory in India.

"Currency markets usually don't react sharply to state elections like the one in West Bengal. However, they do respond to sentiment, and even a slight shift in investor confidence or political stability can have a marginal but noticeable impact on the rupee," Pabari added.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share benchmark index Sensex jumped 657.80 points to 77,571.30 in early trade, and the Nifty climbed 213.35 points to 24,215.10.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 8,047.86 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam on Friday said the upcoming few quarters and the coming year would possibly have a "lot of stress points".

"The fiscal stress is indeed very much a reality, but at the same time... the capex would really be a priority item, which we would like to preserve and ensure that it continues at the budgeted level," Vualnam said at the ICPP Growth Conference organised by the Ashoka University.